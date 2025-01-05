Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Roschon Johnson headshot

Roschon Johnson News: Sparse usage in finale

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 5, 2025

Johnson rushed twice for three yards and brought in all five targets for 16 yards in the Bears' 24-22 win over the Packers on Sunday.

Johnson was once again a clear second fiddle to lead back D'Andre Swift, who logged 20 carries. The second-year pro had a relatively uneventful season despite the trade of Khalil Herbert to the Bengals, with the exception of a solid red-zone role that helped him score six rushing touchdowns. Johnson tallied just 150 rushing yards on 55 carries alongside a 16-104 receiving line over 14 regular-season games, and he's likely to head into training camp next summer in a similar, clear No. 2 role.

Roschon Johnson
Chicago Bears
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now