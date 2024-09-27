Russell Wilson Injury: Questionable for Sunday

Wilson (calf) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Colts, Teresa Varley of the Steelers' official site reports.

Wilson, who remained limited at practice this week, has been inactive as the Steelers' emergency No. 3 quarterback for the team's first three games this season. It remains to be seen if that will be the case again this weekend, but either way Justin Fields is on track to make his fourth consecutive start at QB for the 3-0 Steelers, per Dale Lolley of the team's official site.