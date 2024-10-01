Russell Wilson Injury: Ready to ramp up activity

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin said Tuesday that Wilson (calf) will have a "strong work day" at practice including reps from a live pocket, Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com reports.

Tomlin said he's still preparing for Justin Fields to start Sunday's game against the Cowboys, per Teresa Varley of the Steelers' official site, but it sounds like Wilson will be closer to being cleared for the official backup role in Week 5, rather than having to act as Pittsburgh's emergency No. 3 quarterback for a fifth straight contest. Returning to 11-on-11 reps represents a notable step in the right direction for Wilson, who has yet to put any pressure on Fields as the starter. Tomlin's comments indicate Wilson has been limited to 7-on-7 work at practice in recent weeks. Wednesday's first official injury report of Week 5 will reveal whether Wilson has managed to upgrade to 'full' practice status, or whether the veteran signal-caller still officially remains limited.