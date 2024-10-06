Russell Wilson Injury: Remains emergency No. 3 QB

Wilson (calf) is inactive as the Steelers' emergency No. 3 quarterback for Sunday night's game against the Cowboys, Teresa Varley of the team's official site reports.

Wilson has resumed mixing into 11-on-11 drills as he ramps things up in his recovery from a lingering calf injury, but he remained listed as a limited participant in practice this past week. Against Dallas, he'll remain the team's emergency No. 3 quarterback for the fifth straight contest, with Justin Fields slated to get another start at QB for the 3-1 Steelers and Kyle Allen available in a backup capacity.