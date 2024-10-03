Russell Wilson Injury: Remains limited in practice

Wilson (calf) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice, Teresa Varley of the Steelers' official site reports.

Wilson said Thursday that he's ramped up his workload in practice this week, including some involvement in 11-on-11 drills the past two days, according to Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com. However, the extra reps haven't translated to a change in his listing on Steelers' practice reports; Wilson has now been listed as "limited" for 13 consecutive practices. Justin Fields remains on track to start Sunday's game against the Cowboys, and since he's thus far guided Pittsburgh to a 3-1 record while completing 70.6 percent of his passes for 7.6 yards per attempt, he seems likely to stick atop the depth chart even once Wilson is deemed 100 percent healthy. For his part, head coach Mike Tomlin has been adamant that a starter won't be named until Wilson is fully recovered from the calf issue that has kept him inactive for each of Pittsburgh's first four games.