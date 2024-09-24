Russell Wilson Injury: Unlikely to start in Week 4

Head coach Mike Tomlin said that Wilson (calf) will begin Week 4 prep as a limited practice participant Wednesday, and the Steelers are preparing for Justin Fields to make a fourth consecutive start at quarterback Sunday versus the Colts, Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com reports.

Though Wilson has suggested that he's improving in his recovery from the calf injury that he aggravated Sept. 5, the veteran signal-caller has yet to upgrade from limited participation in practice. Tomlin hasn't ruled out the possibility of Wilson increasing his participation by the end of the week, at which point the Steelers could revisit whether Wilson will be available Sunday. Even if Wilson puts an end to his three-game absence and suit up Sunday, he would be limited to a backup role, given that Fields has guided the Steelers to a 3-0 start while completing 73.3 percent of his pass attempts and committing just one turnover.