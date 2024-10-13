Russell Wilson News: Active as backup Sunday

Wilson is active for Sunday's game against the Raiders, Teresa Varley of the Steelers' official site reports.

After five straight weeks serving as the Steelers' emergency No. 3 quarterback, Wilson -- who practiced fully this past week -- has been deemed active Sunday, which sets the stage for him to work as the team's No. 2 signal caller behind Justin Fields, who has led the team to a 3-2 record to date. With Wilson not among the team's inactives versus Las Vegas, Kyle Allen is this week's inactive emergency No. 3 QB for Pittsburgh.