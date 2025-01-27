Russell Wilson News: Competing with Fields to re-sign?

Steelers owner and president Art Rooney II said Monday that it's "probably unlikely" the team brings back both Wilson and Justin Fields this offseason, Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com reports.

Pryor reports that Pittsburgh will likely work to bring back one of Wilson or Fields on a one-year contract this offseason, but it sounds like the team isn't considering re-signing both players. The comments made by Rooney II don't necessarily preclude both Wilson and Fields walking as free agents, though Mark Kaboly of 93.7 The Fan Pittsburgh reports the team owner said re-signing one of the two signal-callers ""will give us the best opportunity to move forward." As the leader of Pittsburgh's offense, Wilson closed out the season with five consecutive losses, including a wild-card round playoff exit versus Baltimore. The interest he draws as a free agent relative to Fields could ultimately be the deciding factor in dictating which quarterback gets another chance to prove themselves with the Steelers during the 2025 campaign.