Russell Wilson News: Expected to be backup Week 6

Coach Mike Tomlin said Friday that Wilson's expected to be active and serve as Justin Fields' backup Sunday against the Raiders, Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com reports.

Wilson has been practicing without limitations in the leadup to Sunday's game, putting him in position to be active for the first time this season after missing the first five games due to a calf injury. The veteran quarterback could have a chance to supplant Fields as the starter should Fields struggle or get hurt, but Fields remains the starter for now after leading Pittsburgh to a 3-2 start.