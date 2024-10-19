Russell Wilson News: Likely starting Sunday

Wilson is expected to start Sunday's game against the Jets, although the backup Justin Fields is also expected to see some snaps, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

This feels like gamesmanship to the worst degree. We won't know the extent that Fields will be involved in the game plan, but wide receiver George Pickens seemed to tip everyone off to Wilson making the start Friday, saying that Wilson needed to "get on the same page after practice, throwing more than usual because this is his first start." The veteran quarterback was projected to be the team's starter after training camp, but a lingering calf injury had kept him out the previous six weeks.