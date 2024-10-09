Russell Wilson News: Logs full practice

Wilson (calf) was a full practice participant Wednesday, Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com reports.

It's his first time as a full participant since he aggravated his calf injury Sept. 5. Wilson is taking reps with the second-team offense, but coach Mike Tomlin did leave the door open for the 35-year-old to get some first-team work later this week. While QB Justin Fields seems highly likely to make another start this Sunday at Las Vegas, it won't come as any surprise if Wilson takes over at some point before the end of the year.