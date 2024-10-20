Russell Wilson News: Performs well in PIT debut

Wilson completed 16 of 29 pass attempts for 264 yards and two touchdowns while adding three carries for three yards and a third touchdown in Sunday's 37-15 win over the Jets.

Wilson made his much-anticipated debut with Pittsburgh after joining the club this offseason and missing the first six games due to a calf injury. The veteran quarterback looked healthy in Sunday's primetime matchup, producing three touchdowns without turning the ball over in a decisive victory. Head coach Mike Tomlin validated his decision to start Wilson over the 4-2 Steelers' interim starter, Justin Fields, based on Sunday night's results. Wilson figures to continue leading this contending squad into another nationally televised game when Pittsburgh hosts the New York Giants on Monday Night Football in Week 8.