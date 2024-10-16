Russell Wilson News: Takes first-team reps

Wilson took the first-team reps at Wednesday's practice, Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com reports.

Mike Tomlin said Tuesday that Wilson was under consideration for the Week 7 start, but the Steelers head coach either hasn't decided yet or doesn't want to announce it, as he told Pryor on Wednesday that any decisions that he's made will stay in-house. Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reported Tuesday that Wilson is "in line to make his season debut Sunday night against the Jets," even though Justin Fields has gone 4-2 as the starter while accounting for 11 total touchdowns (six passing, five rushing).