Sam LaPorta Injury: Day-to-day, per coach

Head coach Dan Campbell relayed Monday that LaPorta is viewed as day-to day-with the shoulder injury he sustained during Week 10 action, Tim Twentyman of the Lions' official site reports.

With that in mind, Campbell indicated that he's "hopeful" LaPorta can play Sunday against the Jaguars. The tight end's status is thus worth monitoring carefully in the coming days, but if LaPorta is limited or out this weekend, Brock Wright and Shane Zylstra would be in line to see added opportunities in Week 11.