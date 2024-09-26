Sam LaPorta Injury: Sits out Thursday's practice

LaPorta (ankle) was a non-participant at Thursday's practice.

LaPorta departed this past Sunday's win at Arizona two times due to an ankle issue but was able to finish out the game. Afterward, it was revealed that the second-year tight end was diagnosed with a low-ankle sprain. Fortunately for LaPorta, the Lions have a Monday night matchup with the Seahawks on tap, so he's been afforded a bit more time than normal to recover this week. His activity level, or lack thereof, Friday and Saturday likely will be key for his odds to suit up Week 4.