Sam LaPorta News: Four catches in Week 4 win

LaPorta brought in all four targets for 53 yards in the Lions' 42-29 win over the Seahawks on Monday night.

LaPorta finished second in both receptions and receiving yards on the night, with the latter total also serving as a season high. The second-year tight end's catch tally also tied the total he'd recorded against the Rams in Week 1, but he still remains well below the pace he set during a spectacular 2023 rookie season. LaPorta has topped out at five targets (Week 1) as far as a single-game high this season, but he could be poised for more opportunities against an inconsistent Cowboys defense in a Week 6 road battle on Sunday, Oct. 13 following a Week 5 bye.