Sam LaPorta News: Impressive touchdown grab in loss

LaPorta recorded six receptions on seven targets for 51 yards and a touchdown in Saturday's 45-31 divisional-round loss to the Commanders.

LaPorta was overshadowed by both positive and negative performances throughout the Lions' offense, though he remained a steady pass catcher. The highlight of his performance was an impressive one-handed touchdown from two yards away midway through the second quarter. While LaPorta's production dipped in his second pro season, he remained a key part of the offense with 11 catches of at least 20 yards and eight touchdowns across 17 total games. He'll remain a key to the offense in 2025, particularly around the end zone.