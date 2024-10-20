Sam LaPorta News: Second straight one-catch tally

LaPorta secured one of two targets for 25 yards in the Lions' 31-29 win over the Vikings on Sunday.

For the second consecutive week, LaPorta was limited to a sole catch, although it was once again a 20+ yard grab. Nevertheless, the fact the talented tight end has drawn just three targets on 50 Jared Goff dropbacks over the last two games is concerning from a fantasy standpoint, irrespective of the second-year pro's recent knack for chunk plays. More useful volume could also be hard to come by in a Week 8 home matchup against a Titans defense that's been notoriously stingy against tight ends this season despite the team's poor record.