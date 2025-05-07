Samson Ebukam Injury: Expects to be ready for training camp
Ebukam (Achilles) believes he will be cleared for full participation by the start of training camp, the Indianapolis Star reports.
Ebukam missed the 2024 season after suffering a torn Achilles' tendon during a July 28 practice. The Colts must believe he'll be able to return as he has a $10.49 million cap hit for 2025 and the team could have saved $6.49 million with his release. Ebukam had 9.5 sacks in 2023, but he'll have a daunting task returning to form coming back from an injury that could limit his explosiveness.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsSign Up Now