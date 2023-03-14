Tuesday Free Agency Recap: Ekeler Serious, Waller Gone, Raiders Redundant

This article is part of our NFL Reactions series.

Tuesday marked Day 2 of the legal tampering period, which ends at 4:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday with the official start of free agency. We still don't have official word on an Aaron Rodgers trade, but it was at least a much more interesting day than Monday thanks to the Darren Waller trade and a slew of RB signings. More than ever, it seems teams want multiple talented running backs, except for the Chargers who seem ok with having none at all.

The big news from Tuesday is sorted below by position, starting with the spots we care about most for fantasy (QB, RB, WR, TE). Deals that appear particularly impactful for fantasy are in bold for all you skimmers (I count myself as one of those).

QB News & Signings

Aaron Rodgers has provided the NY Jets with a wish-list of free agents he would like them to target and acquire, per sources.

It includes Randall Cobb, Allen Lazard, Marcedes Lewis and….Odell Beckham Jr. — Dianna Russini (@diannaESPN) March 14, 2023

Weird contract. Samaje Perine's deal is more than double this per year, with a second year. Penny made more than $5m last year on a one-year deal with SEA, in a similar FA spot. https://t.co/lmQ3OUav4B March 15, 2023

WR News & Signings

Jakobi Meyers is reuniting with Josh McDaniels in Las Vegas on a three-year, $33 million contract that has $16.5 million guaranteed at signing. His $5 million base salary for 2024 becomes guaranteed the same day he receives the roster bonus, so Meyers should see at least $21.5 million over two seasons unless he completely tanks this year. Of course, players do sometimes fall off hard or fall out of a team's good graces, so it's not truly "$21 million guaranteed" the way some are reporting (likely at the behest of Meyers' agent, who in turn will provide future scoops to these reporters #AllInTheGame). The Raiders have a lot of useful pass catchers, but I'm not sure any of them could crack 4.55 in a 40-yard dash if they had to run today, nor do I see much reason to keep Meyers and Hunter Renfrow on the same roster. Meyers does have a bunch of experience playing outside, but he's better in the slot and a team only needs so many possession targets (WR Davante Adams and TE Darren Waller figure to combine for 250-plus targets if they stay relatively healthy).

on a three-year, $33 million contract that has $16.5 million guaranteed at signing. Michael Thomas is staying with the Saints on a one-year, $10 million restructured contract that can reach up to $15 million if he hits all his incentives. My hopes for Rashid Shaheed's volume take a hit, but he should still be the No. 3 at least after his lovely rookie season.

on a one-year, $10 million restructured contract that can reach up to $15 million if he hits all his incentives. The Jets are signing Allen Lazard to four-year, $44 million deal. Doesn't seem like they need him, but the Rodgers wants what the Rodgers wants, right?

Doesn't seem like they need him, but the Rodgers wants what the Rodgers wants, right? Noah Brown is signing a one-year contract with Houston. The 2017 seventh-round pick looks the part of a No. 1 receiver, but his 555 yards last year were more than half his career total and he didn't do much after Michael Gallup got healthy. Browns is 27 and could land anywhere between second and fifth on the depth chart depending on what else Houston does this offseason. He can be ignored, for now, in all but the deepest of formats.

This stuff + cutting Carr are framed as McDaniels Getting His Guys but it's just as much a scapegoating exercise. I'm not a fan of Carr or Hunter Renfrow but the idea that Garoppolo and Meyers fix anything in their places is something even a bad coach probably doesn't believe https://t.co/MN9rPM9Sko — Mario Puig (@ThePostingScout) March 14, 2023

Source: Jakobi Meyers' 3-year, $33m deal with the Raiders really has $16m fully guaranteed — $10.5m in 2023, $5.5m in 2024, and a conditional guarantee of another $5.5m in 2024. If the Patriots didn't want to match/beat this contract, then they really didn't think much of Meyers — Ben Volin (@BenVolin) March 14, 2023

Renfrow's $6.5M salary and $4.32M roster bonus for 2023 won't become guaranteed until Friday; something to monitor in terms of teams potentially inquiring about trading for him before then. https://t.co/BPPkhDzcXR — Tashan Reed (@tashanreed) March 14, 2023

This is interesting: The #Panthers are expected to host former #Vikings WR Adam Thielen on a visit tomorrow. The veteran has plenty left and Carolina will get the first look. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 14, 2023

TE News & Signings

The Raiders traded Darren Waller to the Giants in exchange for the pick acquired in the Kadarius Toney trade a few months ago (No. 100 overall in the 2023 Draft). This is good news for Waller's fantasy value, as Daniel Jones is no worse than Jimmy Garoppolo (possibly even better) and doesn't have a legit No. 1 WR. The trade gives Waller a chance to lead his team in targets for the first time since 2020. Daniel Bellinger, meanwhile, is relegated to the No. 2 TE job after a respectable rookie campaign.

in exchange for the pick acquired in the Kadarius Toney trade a few months ago (No. 100 overall in the 2023 Draft).

Darren Waller is under contract for 4 more seasons. Here's what the Giants owe him: 2023: $11M salary, $200K workout bonus, up to $1.25M in per-game bonuses

2024: $10.525M salary, 200K workout bonus, up to $1.25M in per-game bonuses

2025: $11.525M salary, $200K workout bonus, up… https://t.co/uDJv3M8BqE — Field Yates (@FieldYates) March 14, 2023

Shits sad fr — Josh Jacobs (@iAM_JoshJacobs) March 14, 2023

