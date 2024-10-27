Fantasy Football
Saquon Barkley News: Eclipses century mark in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on October 27, 2024

Barkley rushed 22 times for 108 yards and brought in his only target for three yards in the Eagles' 37-17 win over the Bengals on Sunday.

Jalen Hurts vultured a pair of one-yard rushing touchdown opportunities and also scored on the ground from seven yards out, leaving Barkley out in the cold as far as the end zone was concerned. However, the star running back still managed his second straight 100-yard effort and fourth overall of the season while equaling his second-highest carry total of the campaign. Barkley continues to look like a seamless fit in the Eagles' offensive attack heading into a Week 9 home matchup against the Jaguars.

