Saquon Barkley News: Gets rested Wednesday
Barkley (back) was listed as limited due to rest on Wednesday's practice report.
Barkley has put together three consecutive 100-yard performances on the ground, including this past Sunday against the Jaguars in which he ripped off 199 yards from scrimmage and two total TDs on a season-high 30 touches. On Monday, Jeff McLane of The Philadelphia Inquirer reported that Barkley dealt with a tight back during that contest, but his ensuing listing to begin Week 10 prep clears him to continue to lead the Eagles backfield Sunday at Dallas.
