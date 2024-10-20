Saquon Barkley News: Massive revenge game against Giants

Barkley carried the ball 17 times for 176 yards and a touchdown and caught two of three targets for 11 yards in Sunday's 28-3 win over the Giants.

The running back stomped all over the team he felt took him for granted during contract negotiations the last couple years before he left in free agency, leading his new Eagles squad to a huge win. The 176 rushing yards represented Barkley's best performance on the ground since he hung 189 yards on Washington back in Week 16 of the 2019 season, and he's reached triple-digit scrimmage yards in five of his first six games with Philly. Barkley will look to keep rolling in Week 8 against the Bengals.