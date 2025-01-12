Saquon Barkley News: Tops century mark against Pack

Barkley carried the ball 25 times for 119 yards and caught both his targets for four yards in Sunday's 22-10 wild-card round win over the Packers.

The star running back could have produced even bigger numbers, but on his final tote of the day he elected to slide with nothing but open field in front of him to run out the clock, settling for a 17-yard gain rather than a potential 76-yard touchdown. It was still Barkley's first 100-yard playoff game in three tries after he managed a total of 114 yards on 18 carries over two postseason contests with the Giants. Barkley now has 2,124 rushing yards on the year between the regular season and the playoffs, the fifth-highest total of all time but still a fair distance behind Terrell Davis' NFL record of 2,476, set in 1998. Another big performance for Barkley, and another Philly win, in the divisional round could put that mark within reach.