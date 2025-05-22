Sean Murphy-Bunting Injury: Done for season

Murphy-Bunting (undisclosed) was placed on the reserve/non-football injury list by the Cardinals on Thursday, Theo Mackie of The Arizona Republic reports.

The type of injury was not disclosed by either Murphy-Bunting or the Cardinals, but the nature of the transaction means that it happened away from team facilities and that the cornerback will miss the 2025 season. Murphy-Bunting started 15 games for the Cardinals in 2024, the first year of a three-year free-agent contract he signed the previous March. Arizona has two other experienced corners, Starling Thomas and Garrett Williams, back from last year as well as 2025 second-round pick Will Johnson.