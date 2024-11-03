Sean Murphy-Bunting Injury: Listed questionable for Week 9

The Cardinals are listing Murphy-Bunting (neck) as questionable for Sunday's game against the Bears, Darren Urban of the team's official site reports.

Murphy-Bunting had appeared on the Cardinals' Week 9 injury report due to the neck issue, but he initially didn't carry a designation into Sunday after putting in a full practice Friday. The cornerback may not have responded well to the full workout, however, prompting the Cardinals to downgrade him Sunday. Official word on the cornerback's status will arrive when Arizona releases its inactive list approximately 90 minutes before the 4:05 p.m. ET kickoff.