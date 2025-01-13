Sean Tucker News: Finishes season quietly

Tucker, who was active but did not log any snaps in Sunday night's 23-20 wild-card loss to the Commanders, finished the 2024 regular season with 50 carries for 308 yards and two touchdowns, a 9-109-1 receiving line on 12 targets, 410 kickoff-return yards and one fumble, which remained with Tampa Bay, across 17 games.

The second-year running back established new career-high figures across the board, with the highlight of his season coming in a Week 6 win over the Saints where he posted 14 carries for 136 yards and a touchdown while adding three receptions for 56 yards and another score. Tucker continued to see sporadic opportunities throughout the season and flashed plenty of his trademark explosiveness, and he could be set to see another increase in opportunity in his 2025 contract year, perhaps at the occasional expense of Rachaad White.