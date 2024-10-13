Sean Tucker News: In line for expanded role

Tucker is in line for an expanded role on offense in Sunday's Week 6 matchup against the Saints with Rachaad White (foot) inactive for the contest, Scott Smith of the team's official site reports.

Bucky Irving, who's already been working in close to an even timeshare with White at times, will draw the start, but he's yet to log more than 10 carries in a game during his nascent NFL career. Therefore, Tucker, who normally slots in as the No. 3 back on the depth chart, should be in line for his biggest workload of the season as Irving's backup, after only seeing two carries and one target over his first five games. Tucker has worked primarily as a kickoff returner thus far this season and had just 17 touches across 11 regular-season games as a rookie in 2023, but he was a two-time 1,000-yard rusher during his college days at Syracuse.