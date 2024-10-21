Sean Tucker News: Plays complementary role Monday

Tucker rushed five times for 29 yards and brought in one of two targets for nine yards in the Buccaneers' 41-31 loss to the Ravens on Monday night.

Head coach Todd Bowles had pledged to afford all three of his talented running backs some work Monday night, and he made good on it by even getting Tucker involved in a modest complementary role. The second-year back was solid with his limited opportunities, but backfield mates Rachaad White and Bucky Irving made bigger marks with two receiving touchdowns and a rushing score, respectively. Tucker's workload is the least reliable of the running back room, but he should be able to garner snaps again in a Week 8 home matchup against the Falcons.