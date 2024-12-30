Sean Tucker News: Tallies 44 total yards in rout

Tucker rushed eight times for 39 yards and secured his sole target for five yards in the Buccaneers' 48-14 win over the Panthers on Sunday.

The backup running back hadn't logged any snaps from scrimmage in Week 15 against the Cowboys, but Tucker saw some nice run with the Buccaneers comfortably ahead in the second half Sunday. The second-year back's carry total was the second highest of his career, and Tucker could be in line for more opportunities on offense against a Saints team he compiled a career-high 136 rushing yards against back in Week 5 during a Week 18 home rematch the Bucs could well dominate.