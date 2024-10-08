Shaka Toney News: Gets look from Cowboys
Dallas hosted Toney (undisclosed) for a workout Tuesday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.
Toney was signed to the Cowboys' training camp roster in early August after Sam Williams was placed on injured reserve due to a torn ACL. Toney suffered a groin injury during a preseason game, and he was waived from Dallas' IR with an injury settlement in late August. He appears to be past the issue and he'll look to catch on with a Cowboys defense in desperate need for depth at defensive line due to starters DeMarcus Lawrence (foot), Marshawn Kneeland (knee) and Micah Parsons (ankle) all dealing with injuries.
Shaka Toney
Free Agent