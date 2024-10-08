Shaka Toney News: Gets look from Cowboys

Dallas hosted Toney (undisclosed) for a workout Tuesday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Toney was signed to the Cowboys' training camp roster in early August after Sam Williams was placed on injured reserve due to a torn ACL. Toney suffered a groin injury during a preseason game, and he was waived from Dallas' IR with an injury settlement in late August. He appears to be past the issue and he'll look to catch on with a Cowboys defense in desperate need for depth at defensive line due to starters DeMarcus Lawrence (foot), Marshawn Kneeland (knee) and Micah Parsons (ankle) all dealing with injuries.