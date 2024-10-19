Shane Zylstra News: Elevated for Week 7

The Lions elevated Zylstra from the practice squad to the active roster Saturday.

Zylstra was unable to make the Lions' 53-man roster at the conclusion of training camp, but he opted to stick around on the practice squad. It's his first elevation of the season, though he will likely only see the field on special teams as he serves as the No. 4 tight end behind Sam LaPorta, Brock Wright and Parker Hesse. If Zylstra does see playing time Sunday against the Vikings, it'll be his first regular-season action since 2022, during which he caught 11 passes (on 15 targets) for 60 yards and four touchdowns over 13 games.