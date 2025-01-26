Shane Zylstra News: Quiet 2024 campaign
Zylstra finished the 2024 regular season having caught his only target for 22 yards over 10 games.
Zylstra was virtually non-existent on the offensive side of the ball in 2024, operating as the No. 3 tight end behind Sam LaPorta and Brock Wright. Zylstra's only catch came in Week 11 against the Jaguars when LaPorta didn't play due to a shoulder injury. Zylstra will enter the offseason as a restricted free agent, meaning the Lions will have the ability to match any offer put in front of him by another team.
