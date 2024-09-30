Shaq Thompson Injury: Likely out for season

Thompson is believed to have suffered a season-ending torn Achilles in Sunday's loss to the Bengals, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Thompson was carted off the field in the second half due to what at the time was reported as a heel injury. The loss of the Washington product would be a significant blow to the Panthers' defense, which has already been struggling to begin with. Once the injury is confirmed, Thompson will likely be placed on IR and ultimately need surgery to repair his Achilles.