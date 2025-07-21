Shavon Revel Injury: Starting training camp on NFI list

Revel (knee) was placed on the active/non-football injury list Monday, Calvin Watkins of the Dallas Morning News reports.

Revel dropped to 76th overall in the 2025 NFL Draft due to a torn ACL which he suffered in September. His camp has been optimistic about gaining clearance at some point during training camp, but Revel isn't quite ready to begin football activities at the start of training camp. It remains to be seen whether he'll be healthy in time to play Week 1 against the Eagles on Sept. 4.