Shavon Revel Injury: Will begin camp on PUP list

Executive Vice President Stephen Jones said Saturday that Revel (knee) will begin training camp on the PUP list, Calvin Watkins of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Revel was taken by the Cowboys in the third round of the 2025 NFL Draft, though he could have been selected much sooner had it not been for a torn ACL injury that he suffered in November. Revel's chances of being active for Week 1 appear to be slim, but he should be cleared to play during the first half of the 2025 regular season.