Sanders won't practice Thursday, and while it appears he won't be available Saturday versus Philadelphia, he could still have a chance to gain clearance in time for Cleveland's preseason finale against the Rams on Saturday, Aug. 23. With the 2025 fifth-rounder and veteran Kenny Pickett (hamstring) both trending in the wrong direction due to injury, and veteran Joe Flacco expected to rest, rookie third-round quarterback Dillon Gabriel could get a chance to start and handle expanded reps during Saturday's exhibition matchup.