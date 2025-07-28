Shedeur Sanders News: No first-team reps
Sanders is the only one of the four Browns' healthy quarterbacks that hasn't received any first-team reps during training camp so far, ESPN's Daniel Oyefusi reports.
This is similar to mandatory minicamp for Sanders, who was fourth in the pecking order in June as well. The Browns will evaluate their QB rotation plans each week, and it's possible that Kenny Pickett's hamstring injury this weekend could present a better opportunity for Sanders.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsSign Up Now