Shemar James News: Linebacker heads to Dallas

The Cowboys selected James in the fifth round of the 2025 NFL Draft, 152nd overall.

The Cowboys traded up to take James, who started 25 games over three seasons at Florida and tallied 166 tackles, 11.5 tackles for loss and 5.0 sacks. He'll turn 21 years old this summer. James (6-foot-1, 222 pounds) is a dependable run defender with impressive athleticism, and while he still needs development in pass coverage, he could develop into a starter eventually. The Cowboys currently have Jack Sanborn -- who has 19 NFL starts through three seasons -- atop the depth chart at middle linebacker. James can push for the starting gig, but he'll likely have to wait his turn while contributing on special teams.