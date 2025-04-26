Fantasy Football
Silas Bolden headshot

Silas Bolden News: To catch on with Minnesota

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 27, 2025 at 12:03am

Bolden is expected to sign with the Vikings as an undrafted free agent.

Bolden transferred to Texas in 2024 after spending the first three years of his college career with Oregon State. He didn't have much of a role in the Longhorns' offense but did show flashes of his playmaking ability as a punt returner, finishing the 2024 season with 315 punt return yards and a touchdown on 30 attempts. Bolden could earn a spot on the Vikings' 53-man roster as a return specialist if he has a strong performance in OTAs, minicamp and training camp.

Silas Bolden
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
