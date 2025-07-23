Spencer Rattler News: Opens camp with starters

Rattler got most of the first-team reps Wednesday on the first day of training camp, but rookie Tyler Shough is scheduled to work with the starters Thursday, WWLAM's Jeff Nowak reports.

In other words, the Saints will treat their QB job battle as a 50-50 competition, although Shough likely has the tiebreaker, given his earlier draft status (second round) and Rattler's poor numbers last season. Taken in the fifth round last spring, Rattler ended up making six starts (all losses) and completing 57.0 percent of passes for 5.8 yards per attempt, with four touchdowns and five interceptions. He played better Week 18 at Tampa Bay, but Shough nonetheless seems like at least a slight favorite for the Week 1 start under a new coaching staff.