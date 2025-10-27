Spencer Rattler was benched for rookie second-rounder Tyler Shough late in the third quarter of New Orleans' 23-3 loss to the Buccaneers in Week 8, though neither signal-caller had much success moving the ball on offense. Moore will likely want to give whomever of Rattler or Shough will start Sunday against Los Angeles a full week of practice, so a decision on the team's No. 1 quarterback for Week 9 should arrive prior to Wednesday. Neither boasts much fantasy appeal, especially in single-QB formats.