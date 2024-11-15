Spencer Shrader News: To handle kicking duties moving forward

Coach Andy Reid said Shrader will handle all kicking duties for the Chiefs during Harrison Butker's (knee) absence, Charles Goldman of AtoZSports.com reports.

Butker underwent surgery on the meniscus in his left knee Friday, resulting in his placement on injured reserve. As such, he'll miss at least four games during his recovery, a stretch that will allow Shrader to be the team's regular placekicker. Shrader has appeared in two games as a fill-in for the Colts and Jets this season, connecting on both field-goal attempts and all three point-after tries.