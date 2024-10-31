Tank Bigsby Injury: Stays limited in practice

Bigsby (ankle) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice.

Both Bigsby and Travis Etienne (hamstring) have had their reps capped in the Jaguars' first two Week 9 practices, leaving the statuses of the two running backs tentatively in question for Sunday's game against the Eagles. Though head coach Doug Pederson has previously said that he views Etienne as the team's starter when both are healthy, Bigsby may have earned himself a larger share of the snaps and touches out of the backfield based on how he's performed the past two weeks. With Etienne missing both of those contests, Bigsby has stepped in as the Jaguars' lead back and has scored two touchdowns and has averaged 4.5 yards per carry on 44 totes while chipping in two receptions for eight yards on four targets.