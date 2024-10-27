Fantasy Football
Tank Bigsby News: Gains 86 yards on 20 touches

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on October 27, 2024

Bigsby rushed 18 times for 78 yards while catching two of three targets for eight yards in Sunday's 30-27 loss to Green Bay.

Bigsby served as the Jaguars' top back after Travis Etienne (hamstring) was deemed inactive prior to Sunday's kickoff. The 23-year-old Bigsby churned out a decent fantasy performance off of 20 touches, which bodes well for his already rising value heading into Week 9. Bigsby should remains a part of Jacksonville's offense heading into next Sunday's tilt against Philadelphia.

