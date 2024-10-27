Tank Bigsby News: Gains 86 yards on 20 touches

Bigsby rushed 18 times for 78 yards while catching two of three targets for eight yards in Sunday's 30-27 loss to Green Bay.

Bigsby served as the Jaguars' top back after Travis Etienne (hamstring) was deemed inactive prior to Sunday's kickoff. The 23-year-old Bigsby churned out a decent fantasy performance off of 20 touches, which bodes well for his already rising value heading into Week 9. Bigsby should remains a part of Jacksonville's offense heading into next Sunday's tilt against Philadelphia.