Tank Bigsby News: Retakes lead in backfield

Bigsby rushed the ball 18 times for 55 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 10-6 win over the Titans. He added one reception on two targets for seven yards.

Bigsby returned from a one-game absence in Week 13 and was in a committee backfield with Travis Etienne. His usage changed significantly Sunday, as he out-touched Etienne 19-8 and 18-4 in rushing attempts. Bigsby wasn't particularly effective with the opportunity by averaging just 3.1 yards per rush with a long of 12 yards. However, he did punch in an eight-yard score to tally the go-ahead score for the Jaguars, and his usage in the victory makes him a more appealing fantasy option moving forward.