Tank Bigsby headshot

Tank Bigsby News: Set to back up Etienne again

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on October 4, 2024 at 5:15pm

Bigsby (shoulder) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Colts after logging three limited practices this week, Demetrius Harvey of the Florida Times-Union reports.

Bigsby and Travis Etienne (shoulder) got the same treatment throughout the week, notching a trio of capped sessions apiece before being declared healthy on Friday's injury report. Etienne remains the favorite to get the majority of playing time in Jacksonville's backfield, but Bigsby may have earned a larger role after rushing for 90 yards on just seven carries in the 24-20 Week 4 loss to Houston.

Tank Bigsby
Jacksonville Jaguars
