Tank Bigsby: Quiet in loss

Bigsby rushed twice for nine yards in Monday's 47-10 loss to the Bills.

Bigsby was mostly an afterthought in what ended up being a rough day for the Jaguars offense. The second-year running back played just nine of Jacksonville's 71 offensive snaps in the contest, far behind starter Travis Etienne, who played 49 snaps. Though Bigsby is tough to rely on for consistent fantasy production, he remains a solid insurance policy to stash in deeper leagues in the event that Etienne were to miss time at any point.