Tank Dell Injury: Placed on PUP list

The Texans placed Dell (knee) on the active/PUP list for the start of training camp, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Dell is unlikely to participate this summer, as he is coming back from MCL, LCL and ACL tears suffered Week 16 of last season. He'll likely miss a good chunk of the upcoming regular season, if not all of it. Dell had multiple surgeries this offseason, with the first in mid-January and the most recent in early March.