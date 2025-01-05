Tanner McKee News: Confirmed as Week 18 starter

McKee will start at quarterback in Sunday's game against the Giants, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Though Kenny Pickett is active for the contest after starting in the Week 17 win over Dallas in place of Jalen Hurts (concussion/finger), Pickett isn't likely to be available in anything more than an emergency after not practicing this week due to a rib injury. Pickett sustained the injury late in the Week 17 victory, allowing McKee to step in for his first NFL snaps. McKee completed three of four pass attempts for 54 yards and two touchdowns in the win, and he'll now get his first extended action to date in Week 18. However, with the Eagles holding out running back Saquon Barkley (rest), receivers A.J. Brown (knee) and DeVonta Smith (wrist), offensive tackles Lane Johnson (rest) and Jordan Mailata (rest) and left guard Landon Dickerson (rest), McKee could struggle to produce.